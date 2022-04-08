President Barzani mourns the death of artist Hawta Esed

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, mourned today the well-known Kurdish artist, Hawat Esed, who passed away yesterday at the age of 61 years old, due to chronic respiratory lung disease.

"I offer my warmest condolences to the family of artist Ziad Esed, the late artist, his fans, and Kurdistan's artists", the President said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khushnaw, mourned the Kurdish artist.

Esed is one of the most prominent artists in Erbil. He was born in 1961, and is the brother of artist Ziad Esed. He has four children.

Esed began his career in the 1980s, and released many of the Kurdish people's favorite songs.