President Barzani meets with the US envoy to northern and eastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the High Representative of the US government for northern and eastern Syria, Nicholas Grainger, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and Syria, ISIS threats, and the conditions of the camps, particularly al-Hol.

The pair laid emphasis on maintaining cooperation against terrorism and ISIS militants, calling on the members of the international community to repatriate their citizens in al-Hol camp.

President Barzani said that the battle against terrorism should also focus of nurture, culture, and education in order to deter extremist ideologies feeding it.

The meeting touched upon the ongoing talks between the Kurdish parties in northeastern Syria, the situation in the Middle East, and an array of issues of mutual interest.