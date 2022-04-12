Report

President Barzani meets the Czech Consul General in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-12T10:47:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Czech Consul General in Erbil, Karel Kortanek, met today with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

President Barzani congratulated Kortanek and wished him success in his new position, expressing the Region's readiness to enhance bilateral relations with Czechia.

The President also expressed appreciation for Prague's efforts to support Iraq in its combat against terrorism.

For his part, the Czech Consul said its country puts all efforts to strengthen its relations with Erbil at all levels.

The two sides discussed Czech investments in the Kurdistan Region, the latest political developments in Iraq, the Russian-Ukrainian War, and several files of mutual interest.

