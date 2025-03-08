President Barzani marks Women's Day: Commitment to gender equality

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended heartfelt congratulations to women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide on the occasion of International Women's Day, emphasizing his unwavering support for their critical role in shaping a more just and progressive society.

In his message, Barzani acknowledged the remarkable contributions of women in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting their resilience and courage in political struggles and resistance, as well as their significant participation in various sectors such as politics, economics, administration, and education.

“They have played a crucial role in the movement for freedom in Kurdistan and are actively involved in politics, economics, administration, and education today, making significant contributions to all areas of society.”

While praising the status and achievements of women in the region, Barzani recognized that further efforts are needed to protect their rights, eliminate violence, and ensure their equal participation across all aspects of life. “It is a collective responsibility to eliminate violence against women, uphold their rights, and create an environment that promotes their equal involvement in all fields,” he stated.

Barzani reiterated that the establishment of a democratic and progressive society in Kurdistan is impossible without safeguarding women's rights and strengthening their roles in every sector.

The Kurdish President also paid tribute to all women who have made sacrifices in the face of violence and extremism, pledging continued efforts to foster “a culture of coexistence, tolerance, and equality.”