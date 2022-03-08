Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani sheds light on the worrying rates of violence against women

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-08T10:39:30+0000
President Barzani sheds light on the worrying rates of violence against women

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned all forms of violence against women, calling for extensive cooperation between the government departments in the region to curb this phenomenon.

In a statement he issued earlier today, Tuesday, President Barzani extended greetings to the women of the Kurdistan region and the entire world on International Women's Day, pledging to spare no effort to support them and defend their rights and freedom.

"As we celebrate this day, we view with concern the rates of violence, killings, abuse, and rights violation against women, which have a negative impact on the social status and the reputation of the Kurdistan region," he said.

"Combating violence and prohibiting women's killing is a joint duty of Kurdistan's three presidents, relevant authorities, organizations, clerics, media persons, and the entire society."

The President called for promoting non-violence, tolerance, equality, and partnership in the community and ensuring women's participation in the administration, decision-making, politics, and all the life aspects.

related

Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz

Date: 2021-03-20 15:26:47
Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz

President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

Date: 2021-06-04 19:23:47
President Barzani orders to take all necessary measures to support the Sharya Camp families

President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-07-28 12:48:51
President Barzani meets with the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Date: 2021-02-15 14:20:17
Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Eda Rojiet Ezi

Date: 2021-12-17 13:38:13
President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Eda Rojiet Ezi

Germany will continue to support Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-10-26 13:11:13
Germany will continue to support Kurdistan Region

President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Date: 2021-05-05 16:06:21
President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

President Barzani: 1991 Uprising was a getaway to autonomy

Date: 2022-03-05 08:10:02
President Barzani: 1991 Uprising was a getaway to autonomy