On Women's Day, President Barzani calls for more women's participation in parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani called on political parties in the Kurdistan Region to give more consideration to nominating women in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2024.

On International Women's Day, President Barzani congratulated "all women in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world," expressing "support (to) their efforts, work, and struggle to achieve equality and all women's rights with conviction and all possibilities as always."

"I wish them continuous progress and success." He added.

"On this occasion, we appreciate and recognize all brave women who spent their journey fighting to protect and defend their rights or went unjustly as victims of violence, extremism, and retrogressive thinking. We strongly stand against any idea, speech, oppression, aggression, harassment, and injustice against women."

The President also hoped for women's effectiveness, participation, and involvement in Kurdistan, "We will continue, as we always have, to work and make efforts to ensure more roles, presence, opportunities, and status for women in all sectors and fields of life."

In addition, President Barzani urged the political parties to nominate women in the upcoming elections.

"A free, civil, advanced, secure society that builds a competent and healthy generation and establishes a better future is not achieved without freedom, equality, and women's rights. Therefore, it is everyone's duty at all levels of society to support, with this conviction and understanding, women's struggle and be with them until the end." He concluded.