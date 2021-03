Shafaq News / The local government of Duhok Governorate honored, on Monday creative Kurdish women on the International Women's Day.

An official in Dohuk, Millet Ismat told Shafaq News Agency that eight women from the city of Duhok and the districts and sub-districts of the governorate, in addition to Sinjar are honored in a ceremony in the Governorate’s building.

He added that the governor, Ali Tatar expressed KRG’s willingness to support and secure women rights in the Region.