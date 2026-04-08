President Barzani joins funeral of drone attack victims in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani attended a funeral gathering for victims of a drone attack that killed a couple in the village of Zargazrawi in Erbil province.

Barzani earlier condemned the attack, renewing calls on the federal government to assume its responsibilities to prevent what he described as terrorist attacks and to ensure the protection of civilians in the Kurdistan Region.

Drone and missile attacks began across the Kurdistan Region after the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, with around 474 strikes recorded in the following month, according to the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT). The attacks killed 14 people and injured 93 others, targeting US diplomatic facilities, Iranian Kurdish opposition bases, Peshmerga-linked sites, oil fields, communication infrastructure, residential areas, and public facilities.