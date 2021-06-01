President Barzani hosts the Governor of Basra

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with the Basra Governor, Assaad al-Eidani, the progress of construction in Basra and the southern governorates and private sector investments in Iraq.

A readout of the Presidency of the Region said, said that the meeting deliberated the successful economic model of the Kurdistan Region and its role in motivating development projects in all fields.

For his part, al-Eidani said that Basra and other Iraqi governorates must learn from the experience of Kurdistan and bolstering the ties between Kurdistan and other governorates.