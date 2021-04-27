Report

President Barzani hosts Parliament Speaker Faiq in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-27T18:51:11+0000
President Barzani hosts Parliament Speaker Faiq in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with Kurdistan’s Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, the situation in the region, stressing the importance of unity to overcome the hurdles and crises.

In a readout of the meeting issued by the region’s presidency, President Barzani received the Parliament Speaker Faiq in Erbil Tuesday evening.

The meeting touched upon the developments in the political arena in the region, emphasizing the unity of the Kurdish house and the cooperation and coordination between Kurdistan’s presidencies.

Barzani and Faiq deliberated the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding problems, ways of addressing them, and a spectrum of issues of common interest.

