President Barzani highlights the need for Baghdad-Erbil security coordination in the disputed territories

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned the attack launched by ISIS operatives in Kafri district, Garmyan.

In a tweet he shared today, Wednesday, President Barzani asserted the importance of expediting the coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army forces in the disputed territories.

The Ministry of the Peshmerga Affairs announced earlier today that a fighter perished in an ISIS attack in the Kafri district. The Ministry warned that ISIS had adopted a different combat style, calling for concluding a comprehensive agreement with the Iraqi Army to address the security gaps in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil.