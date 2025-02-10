President Barzani greets Kurdish writers: save our identity

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Kurdish writers on the 55th anniversary of the founding of their union. He emphasized the crucial role of writers in preserving the national and ethnic identity of the Kurdish people.

In a statement, Barzani said Kurdish writers are “always loyal to protect the national identity and national identity of Kurdish and Kurdistan and building an aware and developed society”, noting that they have served and have drawn many different areas.

He added, “They have played an important role in deepening the culture and values of togetherness, unity, and forgiveness in the society of Kurdistan, confirming that “As always, we will support them.”

Barzani shed light on the past stages, where “Kurdish writers played positive roles, and now in today's situation, Kurdistan Region and Kurdistan community needs more than ever, the writers are responsible and with good principles, the role of the Kurdistan region,” mentioning that they Express themselves in the unity, and defending the rights and achievements of Kurdistan.

Barzani concluded, “In this memorial, we send greetings to the soul and the memory of those writers”, adding that “we remember them with all their strength and ability to serve them with Kurdish language and culture.”