Abdul Amir Abdul Hussein Malki, a famous Faili Kurdish writer, died at 80

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Abdul Amir Abdul Hussein Malki, a renowned Faili Kurdish Writer, passed away in Baghdad.

Malki was born in Baghdad city, where he completed his studies and earned a Bachelor's in modern mathematics, and a diploma in education and psychology.

In the early 1960s, Malki was arrested due to his national activities, thus under the surveillance of the Baath-Party regime.

The well-known Kurdish writer belonged to several organizations and associations within Iraq, including the Teachers' Union of Baghdad, the Kurdistan Teachers' Association outside of Kurdistan, the Kurdish Press Club/Baghdad branch, and the Sports Club for Failis.

Malki's articles were published in different media outlets, such as "Faili" magazine and "Afaq Alkurd" newspaper, published by the Shafaq Foundation For Culture And Media.

He published "The Day of Failis" book in 2009, highlighting the problems experienced by Fail Kurds and confirming them through people, incidents, places, and martyrs.