President Barzani extends warm Felicitations to Mandaeans on "Mandaean New Year"

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Region, extended his felicitations to the Mandaeans in Iraq and around the world on the occasion of the Mandaean New Year.

Taking to his personal Twitter account on Sunday, Barzani wrote, "Warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes to our Mandaean brothers and sisters, both within and beyond our homeland, on the occasion of the Mandaean New Year."

The President of the Region expressed his hope for this community to have "a joyful holiday that brings prosperity and blessings to all, serving as a catalyst for solidifying the principles of tolerance and coexistence among all components of our nation."

The Mandaeans, also known as the Sabians, are a religious community with ancient roots in Mesopotamia, whose religious practices revolve around John the Baptist and water purification rituals. The Mandaean New Year, known as "Rishama," is a significant occasion for the community, marking a time of renewal and spiritual reflection.

The President's message highlights the importance of fostering harmony and mutual understanding among the diverse groups that constitute the nation. It reinforces the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which are fundamental for the stability and progress of a multicultural society.

Mandaean representatives and members of the community expressed their gratitude for President Barzani's kind wishes and recognition of their traditions. They emphasized the significance of such gestures in promoting inclusivity and celebrating cultural diversity.

As the Mandaean New Year commences, the community gathers to engage in religious ceremonies, prayers, and festive gatherings, reinforcing their shared identity and reaffirming their commitment to their faith.

In light of President Barzani's congratulatory message, the Mandaeans are encouraged to continue cherishing their heritage and contributing positively to the social fabric of Iraq. Their commitment to upholding the values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence sets an inspiring example for the wider society.