President Barzani extends condolences over death of Asayish member

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has sent a message of condolence to the family of Asayish member Jawamer Aziz Rashid, who was killed on Sunday in a clash with ISIS militants in the Qara Hanjir area of Kirkuk.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of "this hero," offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed for "God's mercy on the deceased and patience and solace for his relatives in this painful time."

The Asayish Security Agency in the Kurdistan Region reported on Sunday that an ISIS member was killed and another was injured in a clash during an attempt to arrest them in the Qara Hanjir, east of Kirkuk.

The Agency explained that the ISIS militants intended to carry out terrorist acts and had killed at least four members of the police.

Kirkuk is considered a disputed area, with competing claims from the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. This dispute has led to a lack of cohesive security measures and the presence of many security vacuums—areas where neither side exerts full control.