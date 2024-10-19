Asayish member killed in operation against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Asayish Directorate announced, on Saturday, the death of one of its members during an operation against ISIS militants in the Shawan subdistrict of Kirkuk Province.

In a statement, the Asayish Directorate indicated that the General Directorate of Asayish, in coordination with the General Directorate for Counter-Terrorism, the Kurdish Commando Forces, and the Federal Ministry of Interior, conducted a joint ground and air operation in the vicinity of the villages in the Shawan subdistrict.

The statement noted that clashes with the terrorists ensued, resulting in the death of an Asayish officer named Muhammad Rashid Qadir. The operation also led to the killing of several ISIS militants following bombardments and confrontations, although the exact number and identities of those killed were not disclosed.

Despite being declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remnants persist in rural and less secure areas, including Kirkuk. The group’s continued presence in the region is attributed to Kirkuk's strategic and ongoing security vacuums, which ISIS exploits to conduct attacks and sustain its foothold.