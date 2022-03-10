Report

President Barzani discusses with the new Ambassador the Canadian investment opportunities

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-10T10:23:21+0000
President Barzani discusses with the new Ambassador the Canadian investment opportunities

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, held talks today, Thursday, with the new Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Gregory Galligan.

During his meeting with the Canadian official in Erbil, President Barzani wished him success and expressed support in his new mission.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen Canada's relations with Iraq and Kurdistan, the political process in Iraq, the security situation in Iraq, confronting the threats of ISIS, and other issues of common interests.

Barzani and Galligan "expressed a desire to boost relations and expand cooperation through Canadian job and investment opportunities in Iraq and the Region."

