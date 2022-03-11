President Barzani discusses the relations with Qatar on the sidelines of ADF

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed the regional and international developments on Friday with Qatari Foreign Minister Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

On the sidelines of his participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF), Barzani met the Qatari Foreign Minister and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, the Iraqi-Qatari-Kurdish relations, the situation in Afghanistan, and other issues of common interests.

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkey today at an official invitation to participate in the Antalya Forum, held from 11-13 March 2022.

The President will hold numerous bilateral meetings on the forum's sidelines to discuss regional issues and the latest developments.