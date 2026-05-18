President Barzani discusses regional crises and religious coexistence in the Vatican

Shafaq News- Vatican

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as part of his official visit, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said on Monday.

In a statement, it added that the two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Vatican, as well as the political and security situation in Iraq and the conditions of religious and ethnic communities.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and deepening the values of coexistence and tolerance in the region.

Barzani renewed the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s appreciation for the Vatican’s continued support in promoting peace and stability, while Parolin praised the Region’s position as a successful example of peaceful coexistence among religions and diverse communities in the region.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی لەگەڵ سەرۆکوەزیرانی ڤاتیکان کۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/t6hStRLEQo pic.twitter.com/Cj6tHR8Ste — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 18, 2026

The meeting also addressed the latest regional developments and the humanitarian consequences resulting from ongoing tensions and complications, with both sides underlining the need to preserve peace and stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, Barzani affirmed during talks with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican that Christians and all religious communities are not only an integral part of the Kurdistan Region’s history and identity, but continue to shape its future.