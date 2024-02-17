President Barzani discusses oil resumption with US's WH Adviser

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani met with the White House senior advisor for Energy and Investment, Amos Hochstein, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference held in Germany.

According to Barzani's office, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the economy, energy, and investment fields.

They also delved into the latest developments in negotiations between the Kurdish and Iraqi governments regarding resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The statement said that the meeting also discussed the security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the threats faced by Global Coalition forces and diplomats in Iraq, and the latest developments in the Middle East and other issues of common interests.