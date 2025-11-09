President Barzani discusses bilateral relations with Finland’s Ambassador

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday expressed the Region’s desire to expand relations with Finland across various fields.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani discussed relations between Finland, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting in Erbil with Finland’s newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, Antti Putkonen, as well as ways to enhance cooperation.

The meeting also covered the general situation in the region and several issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Putkonen confirmed his country’s readiness to strengthen relations and cooperation with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.