Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani congratulates Zahawi on appointment as UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-06T14:10:17+0000
President Barzani congratulates Zahawi on appointment as UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated on Wednesday, the Iraqi-born British politician, Nadhim Zahawi, on his appointment as the new British finance minister.

Presdient Barzani said in a tweet, "Warmest congratulations to my friend Nadhim Zahawi on his appointment as the Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK."

"I wish him every success in his new role", he added.

Zahawi, 55, inherits an economy that is likely heading for a sharp slowdown or even a recession, and will face immediate pressure to do more to help struggling households and to lower taxes which are on course to hit their highest level in decades.

Zahawi was previously education secretary. He was replaced as education secretary by Michelle Donelan, previously a junior education minister.

After working in junior ministerial roles in the education and business departments, he was appointed minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in 2020. In 2021, Boris Johnson promoted him to the cabinet to run education policy.

related

Kurdistan’s President appreciates the French role in providing humanitarian, political and military support

Date: 2021-05-25 10:14:55
Kurdistan’s President appreciates the French role in providing humanitarian, political and military support

President Barzani meets the Czech Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2022-04-12 10:47:58
President Barzani meets the Czech Consul General in Erbil

President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Date: 2021-09-09 11:12:58
President Barzani to the new Patriarch of the Assyrian church: Our diversity is our strength

Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

Date: 2021-04-19 17:52:07
Kurdistan’s President called the UN for greater support and wider role

President Nechirvan Barzani: We will never forget Madame Danielle Mitterrand

Date: 2021-12-07 19:03:35
President Nechirvan Barzani: We will never forget Madame Danielle Mitterrand

Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 21:06:11
Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

President Nechirvan Barzani receives Cardinal Louis Sako

Date: 2021-07-18 13:32:16
President Nechirvan Barzani receives Cardinal Louis Sako

President Barzani meets with the heads of Kurdistan's three authorities

Date: 2022-02-28 09:14:34
President Barzani meets with the heads of Kurdistan's three authorities