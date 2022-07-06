President Barzani congratulates Zahawi on appointment as UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer 

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated on Wednesday, the Iraqi-born British politician, Nadhim Zahawi, on his appointment as the new British finance minister.

Presdient Barzani said in a tweet, "Warmest congratulations to my friend Nadhim Zahawi on his appointment as the Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK."

"I wish him every success in his new role", he added.

Zahawi, 55, inherits an economy that is likely heading for a sharp slowdown or even a recession, and will face immediate pressure to do more to help struggling households and to lower taxes which are on course to hit their highest level in decades.

Zahawi was previously education secretary. He was replaced as education secretary by Michelle Donelan, previously a junior education minister.

After working in junior ministerial roles in the education and business departments, he was appointed minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in 2020. In 2021, Boris Johnson promoted him to the cabinet to run education policy.