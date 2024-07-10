President Barzani congratulates Iran's new President, seeks stronger ties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the presidential elections, reiterating the Region’s desire to strengthen relations with Iran.

Barzani made a phone call with Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing him success in his duties and responsibilities, a statement from the Region’s presidency reported to Shafaq News Agency.

In this context, President Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation with Iran, based on respect, common interests, and good neighborliness, to benefit both peoples and countries.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that President Pezeshkian's presidency will strengthen the friendship between both sides.

He further emphasized this during recent meetings with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring the Kurdistan Region's commitment to joint cooperation for a better future for both countries and regional peace and stability.

For his part, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction and gratitude for President Nechirvan Barzani's call and congratulations, emphasizing Iran's commitment to strengthening relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He highlighted the longstanding friendship and historical ties between the peoples of Iran and the Kurdistan Region.