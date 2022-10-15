Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani condoles Turkiye in the aftermath of Bartin's mine explosion

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-15T11:37:44+0000
President Barzani condoles Turkiye in the aftermath of Bartin's mine explosion

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Saturday offered condolences for the victims of the coal mine explosion that killed at least 40 miners in Turkiye yesterday, Friday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkiye," he tweeted.

"I extend my condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded miners," said the President.

An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey's northern Bartin province on Friday killed 40 people, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing for one missing miner.

He said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves, adding there was uncertainty about one miner.

"There is still a fire going on there, miners and teams have made great sacrifices not to leave their brothers there," Soylu said at the mine.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez later said the fire in the mine was largely contained but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after the incident that took place 350 metres (0.2 miles) below ground.

Soylu said one miner was discharged from hospital while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul.

Authorities said Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident but initial indications were that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

In 2014, 301 workers were killed in Turkey 's worst ever mining disaster in the western town of Soma, 350 kms (217 miles) south of Istanbul.

related

Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US President

Date: 2021-01-20 20:15:54
Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Joe Biden on his inauguration as US President

Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

Date: 2021-04-22 06:42:48
Kurdistan’s President expresses full support for the journalists on Kurdish Journalism Day

President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-13 08:05:03
President Barzani denounces the "heinous, unjustified" attack on Erbil

Judge Abdul-Jabbar Aziz Hassan appointed as head of the court of appeal in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-08 17:06:59
Judge Abdul-Jabbar Aziz Hassan appointed as head of the court of appeal in Kurdistan

President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

Date: 2021-10-27 07:26:01
President Barzani condemns al-Rashad village attack

President Barzani hopes the feelings of brotherhood to last in Iraq

Date: 2022-07-16 18:12:13
President Barzani hopes the feelings of brotherhood to last in Iraq

Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

Date: 2021-03-16 08:35:48
Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

US Official to the Kurdish President: the United States gives priority to defeat ISIS

Date: 2022-03-01 09:33:04
US Official to the Kurdish President: the United States gives priority to defeat ISIS