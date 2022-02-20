Report

President Barzani concludes his visit to Germany

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-20T10:09:05+0000
President Barzani concludes his visit to Germany

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, concluded today his visit to Germany, during which he attended the Munich Security conference and met with senior officials from different countries around the world.

President Barzani said in a tweet, "I concluded my visit to Germany after meeting friends, allies & partners on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference."

He added, "It was an opportunity to exchange views on regional peace, security and stability, and to discuss latest political developments in Iraq and the region."

