Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani calls for "Peaceful solutions for crises everywhere"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-16T07:17:47+0000
President Barzani calls for "Peaceful solutions for crises everywhere"

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, called for "peaceful solution" to crises worldwide on the occasion of the International Day of Living Together.

President Barzani tweeted today, Sunday, "on International Day of Living Together in Peace, we reiterate our unwavering support to coexistence and peace in the world."

"We call for peaceful solution to crises and tensions everywhere," he added.

"We work to make sure Kurdistan remains a land of coexistence, harmony and peace forever."

related

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32
Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani calls for inspiring the Pope message to redress the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2021-03-08 16:36:28
Nechirvan Barzani calls for inspiring the Pope message to redress the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 08:04:45
Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Barzani condoles the death of Ramzi Shaaban

Date: 2021-04-04 17:45:17
Barzani condoles the death of Ramzi Shaaban

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 12:43:02
Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-03-24 12:41:00
Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

President and people of Kurdistan to participate in the Pope’s reception

Date: 2021-03-05 09:06:38
President and people of Kurdistan to participate in the Pope’s reception

Barzani: solving the Baghdad-Erbil problems will enhance the stability of Iraq

Date: 2021-04-11 16:59:59
Barzani: solving the Baghdad-Erbil problems will enhance the stability of Iraq