President Barzani calls for "Peaceful solutions for crises everywhere"

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, called for "peaceful solution" to crises worldwide on the occasion of the International Day of Living Together.

President Barzani tweeted today, Sunday, "on International Day of Living Together in Peace, we reiterate our unwavering support to coexistence and peace in the world."

"We call for peaceful solution to crises and tensions everywhere," he added.

"We work to make sure Kurdistan remains a land of coexistence, harmony and peace forever."