Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani bids farewell to outgoing representative of the EU and Ambassador of Finland

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-03T14:54:45+0000
President Barzani bids farewell to outgoing representative of the EU and Ambassador of Finland

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani separately received Mr. Vincent Guillaume, the Representative of the European Union (EU) in Erbil, and Mr. Vesa Häkkinen, the Ambassador of Finland to Iraq, who paid farewell visits to the President upon completion of their terms in office.

A readout issued by his office said that President Barzani expressed his appreciation for the efforts and contributions of both diplomats in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and wished them success in their new duties.

For their parts, the EU Representative and Finland’s Ambassador expressed gratitude to the President and the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region for their support and cooperation and reiterated the EU and Finland’s willingness to further develop relations with the Kurdistan Region.

At the meeting with the EU Representative, the President reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to preserving human rights, liberties including freedoms of expression, strengthening of the rule of law and the sovereignty of the courts. The President referred to the judicial system in the EU and ways for the Kurdistan Region to benefit from the European Union’s experience with regards to the judiciary procedures.

The meetings also discussed the latest developments on COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in the Kurdistan Region, terror threats and the dangers of ISIS resurgence, and the relations of the EU and Finland with the Kurdistan Region.

related

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

Date: 2020-11-11 18:12:50
Barzani expressed condolences to Palestine and Bahrain

President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Date: 2021-07-19 15:42:51
President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Date: 2021-03-30 20:16:23
Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Barzani: The only way to overcome crises is living in lies in Harmony and coexistence

Date: 2021-04-08 14:54:06
Barzani: The only way to overcome crises is living in lies in Harmony and coexistence

Kurdistan’s President concludes his one-day visit to UAE

Date: 2021-06-12 16:17:16
Kurdistan’s President concludes his one-day visit to UAE