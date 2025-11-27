President Barzani backs Syrian negotiations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday expressed support for the ongoing negotiation process in Syria.

According to the Kurdish Presdency, Barzani met with a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS), led by Chairman Mohammed Ismail. The discussions covered ENKS’s role in the political process and the status of ongoing talks aimed at advancing a negotiated settlement.

Barzani stressed the need for “unity and understanding among Kurdish parties,” reaffirming that the Kurdistan Region “continues to support the negotiation track and efforts to strengthen coexistence and protect the rights of all communities as part of a stable and forward-moving Syria.”

The ENKS delegation expressed appreciation for Barzani’s “continued engagement” on the Syrian Kurdish issue and for the Region’s sustained support.