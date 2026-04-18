President Barzani backs Ammar Al-Hakim after Al-Hikma re-election

President Barzani backs Ammar Al-Hakim after Al-Hikma re-election
2026-04-18T15:43:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday congratulated Shiite Iraqi leader Ammar Al-Hakim on his re-election as head of the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, wishing the party “continued success.”

Barzani said he looked forward to “further joint work to strengthen cooperation and stability throughout Iraq.”

Al-Hakim has led the National Wisdom Movement since founding it in 2017 after splitting from the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, a major Shiite political party.

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