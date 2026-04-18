President Barzani backs Ammar Al-Hakim after Al-Hikma re-election

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday congratulated Shiite Iraqi leader Ammar Al-Hakim on his re-election as head of the National Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, wishing the party “continued success.”

Barzani said he looked forward to “further joint work to strengthen cooperation and stability throughout Iraq.”

أهنئ أخي سماحة السيد عمار الحكيم لإعادة انتخابه زعيماً لتيار الحكمة الوطني.تمنياتي لسماحة السيد ولجميع الإخوة والأخوات في التيار بدوام الموفقية والنجاح. نتطلع للمزيد من العمل المشترك من أجل تعزيز روح التعاون والاستقرار في عموم العراق. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 18, 2026

Al-Hakim has led the National Wisdom Movement since founding it in 2017 after splitting from the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, a major Shiite political party.