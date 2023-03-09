President Barzani arrives in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan region of Iraq arrived in Abu Dhabi from Erbil on an official visit on Thursday.

According to a press release by the region's presidency, the visit aims to strengthen ties between the two nations and discuss regional issues of mutual interest.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has had long-standing economic and political ties with the UAE.

During his visit, Barzani is scheduled to hold talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the Gulf monarchy and ruler of Abu Dhabi, and other senior officials.

The UAE has been actively pursuing closer ties with Iraq and its Kurdish region in recent years, with investments in various sectors including energy and infrastructure.

The visit is expected to result in agreements and partnerships that will further enhance economic and cultural ties between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region.