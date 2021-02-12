Iraq is a fundamental pillar, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Shafaq News / Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih the relations between the two countries.

The Emirates News Agency stated that Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince the UAE's keenness for the stability and security of Iraq, respecting its sovereignty, and continuing to support “brotherly people.”

He also stressed "the strategic depth of Iraq in the Arab world”, as Iraq represents “a fundamental pillar” of the foundations of joint Arab action.

For its part, the Iraqi President, who is visiting the UAE, discussed the health situation especially the Corona pandemic "in the two countries and the world and the efforts made to deal with its consequences on the humanitarian, economic and health levels."