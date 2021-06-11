Iraq becomes a member in the Executive Committee of GUCCIAAC

Shafaq News/ The Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce announced, on Friday, that Iraq becomes officially a member of the Executive Committee of the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture of the Arab Countries (GUCCIAAC).

The Union said in a statement the Iraqi delegation held talks with the Federation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chambers to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties with regional and international chambers of commerce.

According to the statement, the Iraqi-Gulf Forum will be hold in Abu Dhabi in September, which will be “the nucleus for the Iraqi-Gulf work.”

All Gulf countries, Officials, Ministers, and businessmen will participate in the Forum.

For his part, The President of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, Abdel Razzak El-Zouhairy, said “we will prepare for this Forum within two months, it will discuss issues in different sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, energy, transportation, banking, education and health.”

It is noteworthy that GUCCIAAC is an independent non-governmental, non-profit regional legal entity. it has played an important role in the process of promoting the trade cooperation between the Arab Countries at the levels of commerce and investment.