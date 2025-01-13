President Barzani and Iraq’s Supreme Court Chief discuss constitutional role in national stability

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani met in Baghdad with the Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, Jassim Mohammed.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on the critical role of the Federal Supreme Court in resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

“Discussions also touched on the impact of regional developments on Iraq and the importance of shielding the country from conflicts while prioritizing security and stability across all its regions,” the statement added.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of cooperation between the judiciary, federal institutions, and regional institutions to resolve disputes based on legal and constitutional principles, contributing to national stability and upholding the rule of law.

“President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Federal Supreme Court for its pivotal role in facilitating parliamentary elections in Kurdistan and addressing key issues, particularly salaries and financial entitlements,” the Kurdish presidency continued.

He also underscored the judiciary's critical role in bolstering Iraq's democratic process.