President Barzani, Yarallah outline Iraq’s security future beyond 2026

Future security arrangements following the withdrawal of the US Global Coalition dominated talks between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah in Erbil on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga and coordination with the Coalition — including preparations for its mission to conclude in September 2026 — while also addressing Iraq–US security relations, counterterrorism efforts, border security, and regional developments in Syria.

Both sides described ISIS as a persistent threat to the stability of Iraq and Syria, with President Barzani stressing that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region continue to rely on Coalition assistance to contain extremist groups within the scope of existing security agreements.

Yarallah, in turn, characterized the current cooperation between the army and the Peshmerga as “the strongest it has ever been,” praising the Kurdish forces’ contribution to safeguarding national security.



