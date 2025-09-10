President Barzani, UAE envoy discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Wednesday with Saeed Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy for Economic Affairs to the Region, to discuss ways to expand cooperation.

In a post on X, Barzani thanked the Emirati leadership for its continued support to both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, describing Al Hajeri’s appointment as a significant step reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strong ties with the Region.

The talks focused on enhancing investment and partnership opportunities, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening economic and political relations.