President Barzani Signs a Decree to Employ 45 Judges and 15 Deputy Public Prosecutors

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday signed a decree that sanctions the commissioning of 45 judges and 15 deputy public prosecutors in a bid to bolster the autonomous region's judicature.

Delshad Shahab, a spokesperson to the region's president, said that Barzani ratified the decree, endorsing the ascension of 45 judicial aspirants from the fourth batch of the acclaimed Judicial Institute.

These graduates, having weathered a rigorous two-year tutelage, both theoretical and practical, are now primed to undertake their pivotal roles within the judicial arena.

"These adjudicators will be formally inducted into their respective roles following the issuance and signing of the regional decree by President Barzani. Post their affirming of the legally-binding oath, they are slated to assume their responsibilities within the judicial institutions across the Kurdistan region."

Parallelly, 15 deputies to the public prosecutor in the Kurdistan region, having secured Presidential assent, are geared up to don their roles.

The spokesperson said the move is poised to address a critical deficit in the region's legal sector, streamlining proceedings and paving the way for enhanced citizen-centric services.

This initiative is particularly impactful for residents dwelling in the outlying areas, along with those situated within the jurisdiction of new administrative regions, such as the Halabja Governorate, and additional independent administrative bodies in the Kurdistan region.

In an accompanying directive, President Barzani has also ordained the elevation of the sub-district of Khalifan to the status of a district, along with the transformation of the village of Sirishmeh into a sub-district.

"This order comes into effect from the day of issuance and provides a palpable facilitation of services and consequential betterment to the residents of Khalifan."