President Barzani: Kurdistan-Iran ties enter “New Stage”

Shafaq News/ An “important chapter and new stage” has begun in relations between the Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani revealed.

In an interview with Iran’s ISNA news agency, Barzani highlighted that “good progress is being made in implementing the security agreement between Iraq and Iran,” stressing that Erbil is committed to ensuring the territory of the Kurdistan Region is not used as a base for threats against Iranian security.

“Security measures and border surveillance have been strengthened to prevent any activity that could affect stability,” the Kurdish President noted, emphasizing that the Iraqi Kurdistan is working closely with Baghdad to monitor compliance and ensure border areas remain secure.

When asked about recent diplomatic engagements, Barzani described the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Kurdistan Region, as well as his own visit to Tehran, as key milestones in “strengthening relations” between the parties.

On economic cooperation, Barzani noted that annual trade between Iraq and Iran exceeds $10 billion, with the Kurdistan Region accounting for 60% of this exchange. “We want to increase this amount even further, as much as we can and the framework of Iraqi laws and regulations allows us,” he remarked.

Barzani acknowledged that “logistical issues at border crossings,” as well as “differences in customs and financial policies between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region,” present challenges. He also pointed out that sanctions on Iran complicate economic cooperation.

Despite these obstacles, Barzani expressed optimism about deepening ties with Tehran, emphasizing that border stability and security are “shared priorities.”