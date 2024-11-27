Kurdistan President, UK Interior Minister discuss human trafficking, organized crime

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with the British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in Erbil.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on “enhancing relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the United Kingdom, with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation in security, combating transnational crimes, human trafficking, money laundering, cybercrime, and illegal migration.”

President Barzani highlighted “the importance of international collaboration to address global security and humanitarian challenges,” and commended the UK for its role “in supporting regional stability and aiding Kurdistan in advancing its security and administrative capabilities.”

In turn, Cooper congratulated the Kurdistan Region on the successful conduct of its parliamentary elections and expressed gratitude for its role as “a strategic partner in promoting regional security.”

Discussions also covered the formation of the new Kurdish government, addressing Iraq-Kurdistan disputes under the constitution, the threat of ISIS, and developments in the Middle East, alongside other mutual interests.