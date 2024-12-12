Kurdistan Region President meets German Defense Minister to discuss regional security

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and an accompanying delegation.

The delegation included members of the German federal parliament, military officials, and diplomats. From the Kurdish side, the meeting, attended by Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of the Kurdistan Region, the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, the German Ambassador to Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s representative in Germany.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the discussions covered “recent developments in Syria and their implications for the Global Coalition’s anti-ISIS mission, as well as the broader situation in Iraq.”

Both sides also explored bilateral relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani expressed “deep gratitude for Germany’s ongoing support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly its role in combating ISIS and aiding the unification of Peshmerga forces.” He also acknowledged Germany’s humanitarian assistance, especially to minority groups such as the Yazidis.

In turn, Minister Pistorius reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region across various fields. He also expressed satisfaction with the contributions of German forces stationed in the region and emphasized their continued mission.

“The discussion extended to topics such as the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, efforts to form a new government, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad, along with other matters of mutual interest.” The statement added.