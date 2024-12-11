Iraqi PM, German Defense Minister discuss Syria’s future and strengthen ties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Wednesday the Federal Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, and his accompanying delegation.

According to the PM media office, “the meeting focused on the situation in Syria, recent developments, and the European and international role in supporting the Syrian people to achieve stability while preserving Syria’s unity and security.”

Both sides stressed the importance of non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, affirming that the Syrian people alone should determine their country’s future.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s readiness to “assist the Syrian people during this critical phase,” stressing the importance of ensuring the representation of all Syrian components “in a new governance system that fulfills their aspirations for peace and security.”

“Discussions also addressed bilateral relations between Iraq and Germany and explored avenues for joint cooperation in various fields.”

Al-Sudani pained Germany’s role within NATO’s mission and the US-led Coalition, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with Germany as an essential economic partner.