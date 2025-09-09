President Barzani: Israel attack could destabilize entire region

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani condemned Israel’s airstrike on Doha, warning it threatened stability across the Middle East.

Earlier, Israeli jets hit Hamas’ “leadership headquarters” in the Qatari capital, accusing commanders there of directing the October 7, 2023 attacks and the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement, Barzani voiced "full support" for Qatar and called on the international community to act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

ندين الهجوم الإسرائيلي اليوم على دولة قطر، لما يمثله من تهديد خطير لأمن المنطقة واستقرارها. نؤكد كامل دعمنا لقطر ونطالب المجتمع الدولي ببذل كل الجهود لمنع هذه الاعمال وإعادة السلام والهدوء إلى المنطقة. — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 9, 2025

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry had denounced the raid as a “cowardly act” and a “serious violation” of Qatari sovereignty, describing it as part of Israel’s policy of systematic killing and displacement of Palestinians.