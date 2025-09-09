Iraq condemns Israeli strikes on Doha

Shafaq News – Doha

Iraq’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammed Jaafar al-Sadr, on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Qatari capital, describing the attack as “sinful and criminal.”

In a post on X, al-Sadr wrote, “We strongly denounce this aggression and pray for the security and safety of this noble country, known for its principled stances.”

نستنكر وندين بشدة الاعتداء الصهيوني الآثم المجرم على اراضي دولة قطر الشقيقة،ونسأل الله لهذا البلد الطيب صاحب المواقف المبدئية المشرفة دوام الأمن والآمان. — محمد جعفر الصدر (@jaafaralsadr) September 9, 2025

The Israeli army announced it had carried out precision airstrikes targeting what it described as a Hamas leadership headquarters in Doha, claiming the attack killed senior figures of the Palestinian group.