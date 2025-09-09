Iraq condemns Israeli strikes on Doha

Iraq’s ambassador to Qatar, Mohammed Jaafar al-Sadr, on Tuesday condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Qatari capital, describing the attack as “sinful and criminal.”

In a post on X, al-Sadr wrote, “We strongly denounce this aggression and pray for the security and safety of this noble country, known for its principled stances.”

The Israeli army announced it had carried out precision airstrikes targeting what it described as a Hamas leadership headquarters in Doha, claiming the attack killed senior figures of the Palestinian group.

