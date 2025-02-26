President Barzani, Iranian Deputy FM discuss ties, regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on the sidelines of the Erbil Forum 2025.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the two officials discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, focusing on opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors. They also shared perspectives on Iraq’s political landscape, the Kurdistan Region, and broader regional developments.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustained communication and partnership to advance mutual interests, stressing the need for dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve challenges and foster regional stability.

The meeting also touched on several other matters of common interest, the statement added.

Earlier today, at Erbil Forum, Barzani addressed regional conflicts and the Middle East instability.