President Barzani Albright’s role in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, praised the stand of the former US Secretary of State by Kurdistan.

Barzani condoled the family and friends of Madeleine Albright, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.”

“She holds a special place in Kurdistan history as she played an important role in ceasing internal fighting in the 1990s. May she rest in peace.” He added.

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state and who helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War, has died. She was 84 years old.

The cause was cancer, Albright's family said in a statement Wednesday.

Albright was a central figure in President Bill Clinton's administration, first serving as US ambassador to the United Nations before becoming the nation's top diplomat in his second term.