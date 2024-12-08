Peshmerga soldier released from Syrian prisons after Al-Assad regime's fall

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a member of the Peshmerga forces was released from Syrian prisons after 10 years of imprisonment, following the official fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime by armed opposition forces, as reported by a local source.

“The released soldier, named Issa Suleiman, hailing from Akre, was captured by ISIS in 2014 in Mosul.”

“After ISIS lost control of its territories, he was transferred to Syria and subsequently fell into the hands of the Syrian regime, which held him in their prisons throughout this period,” the source added.