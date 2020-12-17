Peshmerga’ minister: YPG should stop attacking our Forces

Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, stressed on Thursday that YPG should stop the attacks against the Peshmerga forces in Kurdistan Region.

The minister said in a statement "Nobody could benefit of these incidents."

Earlier, The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security condemned the attack on a checkpoint of the Peshmerga in Sahliah -Fishkhabour area on the border with Syria by the People's Protection Forces (YPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Regarding Erbil and Baghdad outstanding issues, Ismail expressed his aspiration to resolve the differences stressing the need for the return of Peshmerga forces to the disputed areas under the Iraqi constitution.