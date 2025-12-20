Peshmerga killed in shooting in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter was killed on Saturday after an internal dispute with a colleague escalated into gunfire at a water project in Iraq’s Al-Sulaymaniyah, the force said.

The Peshmerga are the official security forces of the Kurdistan Region and operate separately from the Iraqi armed forces.

Brigadier General Ahmed Latif, spokesman for the Peshmerga’s 70th Unit, told Shafaq News that the victim was shot in the head and died at the scene, while the suspected shooter fled.

Latif added that security forces have opened an investigation and are searching for the suspect.