Peshmerga forces conduct sweep operation against ISIS in Kurdistan mountains

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Sunday the launch of a military operation against ISIS in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministry said, "To ensure the eradication of terrorist bases and movements in the area, the 18th Infantry Division conducted a sweep operation on January 5, 2025, at 08:00 AM, along the borders of Mount Qarachok and the Kendinawa plains."

The statement added, "The operation concluded at 10:00 AM, with the area being fully cleared."

Recently, several joint operations have been carried out between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army against remnants of ISIS, particularly in areas of mutual interest.