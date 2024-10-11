Peshmerga fighter wins Explosives Detection Award in Washington

Shafaq News/ A member of the Peshmerga forces has received the award for Best Explosives Detection Dog Team in Washington, the capital of the United States.

In a statement, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Friday that the 2024 award was presented to Peshmerga fighter Aram Rashad for “his skills and dedication to his work in explosives detection.”

The award ceremony took place on October 8, 2024, in Washington D.C., in the presence of Tarifa Aziz, the Kurdistan Regional Government's representative, along with senior US military officials and representatives from international organizations.

According to the statement, the Peshmerga fighter is part of the K9 unit of the Military Engineering Battalion at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. He has been working with his dog, "Luke Boomer," for more than six years in bomb and explosives detection operations.