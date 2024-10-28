Peshmerga dismantles three explosive devices north of Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga mine and explosive clearance teams successfully removed three explosive devices containing TNT north of Duhok, in Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency on Monday, "The teams successfully dismantled the explosive devices planted in the village of Merstak, located along the road connecting Al-Amadiyah district and the Deraluk sub-district, neutralizing them safely.”

“Vehicle traffic on the road was temporarily halted to secure the operation," he noted. “The road was reopened to traffic after completing the procedures.”

Two days earlier, the same location witnessed an explosion targeting a military convoy belonging to Turkish forces, without resulting in any casualties.

Shafaq News captured video footage of the dismantling operations, as well as additional clips showing vehicle traffic halted before the devices were removed.